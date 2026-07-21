Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa will 'do whatever it takes and keep all options' open as new US tariffs approach

Canada, US to 'intensify negotiations' after Washington announces additional tariffs Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa will 'do whatever it takes and keep all options' open as new US tariffs approach

Canada and the US will "intensify negotiations" in the coming weeks after Washington announced additional tariffs on certain Canadian goods, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday.

Speaking briefly with reporters in Ottawa, Carney said he spoke with US President Donald Trump earlier in the day following Washington's announcement Monday of additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods.

"As many of you know, yesterday the United States announced the intention to...launch the latest, what is a series of trade actions against Canada in violation of our agreement, CUSMA, with the United States and Mexico," Carney said.

"I spoke with President Trump earlier this morning. We agreed to intensify negotiations in the coming weeks, and the team and myself look forward to doing that," he added.

Carney said the tariffs would come into effect in 29 days and Ottawa was considering its response.

"We will do whatever it takes and keep all options," he said.

According to the White House, the three proclamations impose a 50% tariff on a different set of Canadian imports covering products ranging from wine to hockey sticks to cement.

The tariffs will apply to all covered goods regardless of whether they originate under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).