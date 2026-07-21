UN officials warn regional escalation threatens Syria’s 'pivotal' recovery

United Nations officials told the Security Council on Tuesday that Syria has reached a critical turning point toward national recovery, but continued regional instability and funding shortfalls risk reversing gains.

“Syria stands at a pivotal moment,” said Edem Wosornu, director of the Crisis Response Division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA. She reported that since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, approximately 1.7 million refugees and 1.9 million internally displaced persons have returned to their communities. Wosornu warned, however, that the returns will not be sustainable without addressing massive deficits in housing, infrastructure and access to basic services.

Israeli incursions, regional risks

Wosornu identified Israeli military activity in southern Syria as a primary threat to national stability. She noted that repeated incursions and movement restrictions are complicating humanitarian operations in areas where 80% of the population requires assistance. “Any escalation in the wider region could quickly trigger new humanitarian needs, including displacement, economic disruption, [and] supply chain shocks,” she cautioned.

Deputy Special Envoy Claudio Cordone echoed those concerns, condemning "illegal Israeli military incursions" in Quneitra and Daraa. He cited instances where Israeli forces killed individuals east of the ceasefire line and harassed UN staff. Cordone warned that statements from Israeli officials indicating an intent to hold territory violate Syrian sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, further heightening regional tensions.

Areas of southern Syria have witnessed repeated Israeli incursions and attacks in recent months, including raids, searches and arrests, as well as the establishment of military checkpoints.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into a UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

​​​​​​​Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and ground operations in Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.

Institutional progress, economic hurdles

Despite the security challenges, Cordone highlighted significant political milestones under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, including the appointment of a Supreme Constitutional Court and the inauguration of a diverse People’s Assembly, which features professionals, tribal representatives, and survivors of the conflict. He noted that the assembly is preparing for a permanent Constitution and future inclusive elections.

The deputy envoy also welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to remove Syria from the state sponsor of terrorism list as a “significant step forward” for international re-engagement. He noted that new economic ties are forming with France, Iraq and Lebanon to rehabilitate vital infrastructure like the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline.

Wosornu emphasized a deepening financial crisis, however, revealing that the humanitarian appeal remains only one-third funded. The shortfall has forced the World Food Program to halve its emergency assistance, reducing its reach from 1.3 million to 650,000 people. She argued that humanitarian aid and long-term recovery must be pursued simultaneously to prevent leaving the most vulnerable behind.