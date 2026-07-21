Andy Burnham says he is focused on 'practical measures not constitutional changes'

UK premier rules out 'further referendums' in 1st call with Scottish leader Andy Burnham says he is focused on 'practical measures not constitutional changes'

The new British prime minister has ruled out "further referendums" in calls with devolved leaders, including the first minister of Scotland, according to media reports Tuesday.

A day after taking office as premier, Andy Burnham spoke by phone with Scottish First Minister John Swinney, Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill, and Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

In a call with Swinney, Burnham said he was focused on "practical measures, not constitutional changes," according to Scottish daily The National.

Separately, according to a government source, Burnham told Swinney the two sides would have to "agree to disagree" on Scottish independence.

"The Prime Minister said he was serious about creating a new politics -- rooted in finding common ground based on collaborative, practical and pragmatic relations with the Heads of the Devolved Governments," according to a statement by Burnham's office.

Burnham added that he looked forward to meeting with the heads of the devolved governments soon and visiting Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland shortly.