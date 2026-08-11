At least 1,310 people injured in 7.4-magnitude quake, according to mayor's association

Death toll from massive earthquake in Colombia rises to 234 At least 1,310 people injured in 7.4-magnitude quake, according to mayor's association

The death toll from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia has risen to 234, according to a report by the Colombian Association of Capital Cities (Asocapitales).

It said 1,310 people were injured and 153 buildings collapsed in affected capital cities, as search and rescue operations and damage assessments continue.

Cali reported the highest number of deaths with 95, followed by Pereira with 90, according to the report. Quibdo and Manizales also reported fatalities.

Quibdo reported nine deaths, with damage to homes and educational, health and airport infrastructure, including the Technological University of Choco and the city’s airport.

In Cali, 86 people have been rescued following the quake, according to authorities.

A preliminary city tally recorded 239 people reported trapped, 949 injured and 95 dead. Authorities also reported 45 structures with total or partial collapses and infrastructure damage to 93 buildings and homes.

Search and rescue operations are being coordinated from a command post in Cali, with specialized teams from other cities arriving to reinforce the response, said authorities.

The figures remain preliminary and are being updated as emergency teams work in the hardest-hit areas.

The Colombian Association of Capital Cities is coordinating with local authorities to identify priority needs and facilitate the emergency response. Search and rescue operations, structural assessments and damage evaluations are continuing in the worst-hit cities.

Asocapitales urged residents to avoid entering visibly damaged buildings until professionals determine they are structurally safe.

Finance Minister Miguel Gomez told lawmakers that the government intends to implement an economic emergency to strengthen recovery efforts, Bloomberg reported.

The Transportation Ministry said airports in Cali, Quibdo and Armenia are now operational after being closed due to the tremor. The runways at Pereira, Buenaventura, Cartago and Manizales are ready for humanitarian and state flights, but restrictions on commercial flights continue, it said.

Meanwhile, President Abelardo De La Espriella arrived in Pereira to meet with Mayor Mauricio Salazar at the Unified Command Post. He will then head to Manizales, according to local media.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sadness following the earthquake. He expressed solidarity with the Colombian people and reaffirmed that the UN is coordinating closely with local authorities to support the government's emergency response.

"I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected, as reports emerge of collapsed homes & other significant damage, and as the authorities work to assess the full impact," Guterres said.

The Colombian government has declared a national disaster situation to strengthen the mobilization and coordination of institutional capacities to address the emergency.

The earthquake occurred at 7.34 am local time (1234GMT), with the epicenter located approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of the town of San Jose del Palmar, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The agency reported that the quake originated at a depth of 107 kilometers (66.5 miles).

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock struck at 8.18 am (1318GMT), approximately 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) west of San Jose del Palmar. The municipality, located in the Choco Department, has a population of around 4,800 and sits 1,288 meters (4,225 feet) above sea level.

The quake has triggered an emergency response across affected areas, with international assistance also offered to Colombia.