Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar says Colombian decision will not alter Golan Height's status as occupied Syrian territory

Saudi Arabia condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syria’s occupied Golan Heights Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar says Colombian decision will not alter Golan Height's status as occupied Syrian territory

Several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, condemned Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, calling the move a violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed that the recognition violates the UN Charter, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981, which declared Israel’s imposition of its laws, jurisdiction and administration over the occupied Syrian Golan “null and void and without international legal effect.”

It said such positions do not contribute to achieving peace, but instead depart from the broad international consensus on the occupied Syrian Golan, reinforce attempts to impose a fait accompli, and undermine efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its longstanding position that the Golan Heights are occupied Syrian Arab territory, saying “no measures or decisions seeking to alter its legal status create any rights or legitimacy.”

It called on Colombia to review its Aug. 10 decision, adhere to international law and UN resolutions, and continue supporting efforts to achieve security, stability, and a just and lasting peace in the region.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also expressed "categorical rejection" of Bogota's decision and called on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Syrian territory.

"All measures and decisions aimed at entrenching the Israeli occupation or legitimizing the annexation of the Golan have no legal effect and do not alter its legal status," the ministry added in a statement.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also denounced the Colombian move.

"Assisting the occupation in disregarding relevant UN resolutions concerning the occupied Golan Heights, particularly Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981, will not alter the fact that the Golan Heights is occupied Arab territory," the ministry said in a statement.

It warned that any unilateral recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights would seriously undermine efforts to achieve regional peace.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The Golan Heights were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.