'These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter,' says Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez

Cuba condemns new 'unilateral coercive measures’ by US as 'collective punishment' 'These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter,' says Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Friday that Cuba "firmly" rejects the recent "unilateral coercive measures" adopted by the US.

"These actions demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people," Rodriguez wrote on US social media company X.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Cuba, citing concerns about threats to American national security and foreign policy.

“It is no coincidence that these measures were announced on May 1,” said Rodriguez, referring to International Workers' Day, or May Day, when large demonstrations are traditionally held in Cuba.

He noted that millions of Cubans take part in rallies denouncing the US blockade and what he described as an “energy siege.”

"While the US government represses its own people in the streets, it seeks to punish ours, who are heroically resisting the US imperialism’s attacks.

"These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter. The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or entities," added Rodriguez.

A UN spokesman on Friday warned of a worsening humanitarian situation as the energy crisis disrupts essential services across Cuba.

The island nation is facing a fuel crisis following a US oil embargo imposed Jan. 30, alongside widespread power outages.

Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is "next" after the military operation against Iran and that the Caribbean island will fail "soon."