'We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months,' says spokesman

Pentagon announces withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany 'We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months,' says spokesman

The US defense chief has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany, a Pentagon spokesman said Friday.

"This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground.

"We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Sean Parnell said in a statement.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the US is assessing a possible reduction of its military presence in Germany amid a rift within NATO about his war against Iran.

His remarks came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US on Monday for lacking an “exit strategy” for the Iran war, saying Americans were being “humiliated” by the Iranian regime in talks.