South Korea's former 1st lady files appeal with top court after sentencing on corruption charges Seoul High Court increased Kim Keon Hee's sentence from 20 months to 4 years late last month

South Korea's former first lady filed an appeal with the Supreme Court over her sentence in a corruption case, local media reported Monday.

A special counsel team said it has challenged an appeals court ruling sentencing Kim Keon Hee to four years in prison on corruption charges, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Seoul High Court increased Kim's sentence from 20 months to four years late last month, finding her partially guilty of involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and guilty of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.

The appeals court had extended Kim's sentence after overturning a lower court’s ruling that acquitted her of taking part in the stock price manipulation scheme and found her guilty of only accepting some of the luxury gifts.

It also fined Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, 50 million won ($34,000) while ordering the confiscation of a necklace and the forfeiture of around 20 million won ($13,590).

Yoon was removed from office last year after being found guilty over the imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Multiple cases have been filed against him and he is currently serving a life sentence in connection with the martial law ruling.

