Islamabad says casualties reported in northwestern Bajaur tribal district in last 2 days

Pakistan says 9 killed, 15 injured as Afghanistan allegedly targets civilians in new border clashes Islamabad says casualties reported in northwestern Bajaur tribal district in last 2 days

- No immediate reaction from Kabul to accusations

Pakistan accused Afghan border forces of targeting civilians in a new spate of border clashes, which it said killed at least nine people and injured 15 in the last two days, Islamabad's information minister said late Friday.

Attaullah Tarar, in a post on US social media platform X, wrote that the dead include women and children, and that 12 others were injured Thursday due to the "unprovoked and criminal targeting of civilians" by Afghan border forces in the northwestern Bajaur tribal district.

He said that on Friday, three civilians playing cricket were injured from a "blatant and shameless" quadcopter targeting by "Fitna Al Khwarij.”

Islamabad refers to anti-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants as Fitna Al Khwarij, which, according to Islamabad, are backed by Kabul.

There was no immediate reaction to Islamabad's accusations from Kabul, which in the past has denied backing the TTP.

Earlier this week, Afghanistan said that at least four civilians were killed and 70, including 30 students, were injured in a missile attack allegedly carried out by Pakistan in northeastern Kunar province.

Kabul said residences as well as the Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University were hit in the alleged airstrike.

Tarar rejected Kabul's allegation as "frivolous," saying Pakistan only targets terror hideouts and support infrastructure, "while taking great care for any sort of civilian damage."

The claims by both sides could not be independently verified.

Pakistan and Afghanistan saw some of the worst border clashes in March, which left hundreds of civilians and militants dead on both sides of the border.

The clashes had stopped after Kabul and Islamabad reached a ceasefire on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, one of the main Muslim festivals, on March 18, following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Later, officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan held week-long talks, mediated by Beijing, in the northwestern Urumqi city of China.

Beijing said both countries agreed to “discuss a comprehensive plan to resolve issues” affecting ties.