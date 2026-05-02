Spain, Brazil condemn Israeli abduction of 2 Gaza flotilla activists in international waters Spain, Brazil demand that Israeli government immediately return their citizens with full guarantees of safety

Spain and Brazil on Friday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the abduction of two of their citizens in international waters by Israel in what they "call flagrantly illegal action."

In a joint statement, the governments of Spain and Brazil said both activists were on board vessels of the Sumud flotilla, which were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, and were not released "when the vessels were seized nor after the subsequent disembarkation of the passengers and crew on the island of Crete."

"This flagrantly illegal action by the Israeli authorities outside their jurisdiction constitutes a violation of international law, which may be invoked before international courts, and may constitute a criminal offence under our respective national laws," warned the statement.

The governments of Spain and Brazil demanded that the Israeli government immediately return their citizens with full guarantees of safety, and that immediate consular access be granted for their assistance and protection.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla was attacked on Thursday near the Greek island, some 600 nautical miles from its destination, the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

The flotilla's first ships, carrying humanitarian aid, left Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet set sail from the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to break Israel's years-long blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.