Morning Briefing: May 2, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including the Pentagon's order to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, US President Donald Trump boasting about seizing Iranian cargo and oil in the Strait of Hormuz and likening the US Navy to "pirates," and Azerbaijan suspending all cooperation with the European Parliament over what it called an "anti-Azerbaijani" and Islamophobic agenda.

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The US Defense Department announced Friday it has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany, with spokesman Sean Parnell saying the drawdown is expected to be completed over the next six to twelve months.

The decision follows a thorough review of US force posture in Europe and comes amid a rift within NATO over the Iran war, after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington earlier this week for lacking an "exit strategy" and said Americans were being "humiliated" by Iran in talks.

President Donald Trump boasted Friday that the US Navy had seized Iranian cargo and oil as part of its Strait of Hormuz blockade, calling it "a very profitable business" and likening Washington to "pirates," while casting doubt on whether a nuclear deal with Tehran was even desirable.

Trump argued that Iran had long used the strait "as a weapon," saying he closed it in response after Tehran did so first. The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation and the closure of the strait, before a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire was announced on April 8 and talks were held in Islamabad on April 11-12 without reaching an agreement.

Azerbaijan's parliament voted Friday to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament in all areas, accusing the EU legislative body of continuing "anti-Azerbaijani policy, slander, and smear activities" despite promises made when ties were resumed after a previous suspension in 2015.

The resolution condemned the European Parliament as a platform for "pressure, blackmail and gross interference" in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, further accusing it of harboring "Azerbaijanophobic and Islamophobic" attitudes and being riddled with corruption and captured by lobby groups.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran submitted a new draft proposal to Pakistan on Thursday aimed at resuming negotiations with the United States to end the war, Iranian state media reported, without disclosing details on the proposal's content.

US President Donald Trump said Friday he is not satisfied with Iran's latest ceasefire proposal, telling reporters Tehran is "asking for things that I can't agree to," while warning that Pakistan-mediated negotiations remain "very disjointed" as the Strait of Hormuz stays closed.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna warned Friday that the safety of Christians in Jerusalem is under growing threat, condemning an Israeli occupier's assault on a nun as part of a pattern of rising violations against Christian institutions in the Holy Land.

A senior Latin Patriarchate cleric in Jerusalem condemned an Israeli occupier's assault on a French nun in East Jerusalem as "extremely serious and despicable," after a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested Wednesday over what police described as a racially motivated attack.

Ireland condemned the seizure of Gaza-bound flotilla vessels in international waters off Greece, with Foreign Minister Helen McEntee calling on Israeli authorities to immediately release detained Irish citizens.

Palestinian FA chief Jibril Rajoub refused to shake hands with his Israeli counterpart at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, telling FIFA President Gianni Infantino that "national dignity is not subject to protocol."

Lithuania is weighing a US proposal to join an international coalition aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, President Gitanas Nauseda said Thursday, adding he intends to submit the proposal to the State Defense Council shortly.

US President Donald Trump vowed Friday to raise tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the EU to 25% starting next week, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with a previously agreed trade deal, while pledging no tariffs on vehicles manufactured on US soil.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday, with the two discussing the latest developments in ongoing Iran-US negotiations.

Workers and trade unions rallied across Europe on International Workers' Day on Friday, with demonstrations held in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Portugal, and Finland, as scattered clashes between protesters and police broke out in Lyon, Turin, and Nantes.

The US Defense Department announced that it has partnered with SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services to deploy advanced AI capabilities across its most sensitive classified military networks.

China assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for May on Friday, with Ambassador Fu Cong pledging to promote solidarity and revitalize the authority of the UN Charter.

Five people were killed late Thursday when a small Cessna aircraft crashed near Wimberley, Texas, about 64 kilometers southwest of Austin, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US stocks closed higher Friday as optimism over a potential end to the Iran war lifted markets, with the Dow gaining 0.48%, the Nasdaq rising 1.16%, and the S&P 500 up 0.72%, after Trump told reporters he expected US forces to leave Iran within "two or three weeks" and that the war could end without a deal.

European indexes also climbed, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 gaining 2.5%, while Brent crude fell 2.9% to $100.95 per barrel as falling energy prices provided additional support to equities.

Australia said on Friday that it has secured 100 million liters of jet fuel and 50 million liters of diesel in new shipments to shore up national energy supplies, with deliveries bound for Brisbane, Perth, and Darwin as Middle East tensions continue to rattle global energy markets.

The new shipments build on eight earlier deliveries arranged with BP Australia, Ampol, and Viva Energy, pushing Australia's total secured reserves past 450 million liters of diesel and 100 million liters of jet fuel, enough to keep transport, aviation, and logistics sectors moving amid fears of prolonged global supply disruptions.

