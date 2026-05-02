International journalists praise Tour of Türkiye for organization, scenic routes, global appeal

International cycling journalists commended the 61st Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye for its strong organization, stunning scenery and worldwide appeal.

Federico Guido, a correspondent with the Italian cycling website, Tuttobiciweb, told Anadolu that it is his first time in Türkiye, and that he is really appreciative of everything the country has to offer.

"I've especially enjoyed the landscape, especially the sea. There are a lot of good scenarios where we can be. I really enjoyed the experience," he added.

Asked how he assessed the inclusion of two mountain stages, Kiran and Feslikan, this year instead of one, he said it added a challenge and variety to the race.

Guido said he thinks it could be considered an interesting change in the overall route.

"You have so many different chances to see some modifications in GC. We can see some more battles between the GC guys. And maybe have a more interesting race," he said about the General Classification -- the standings in a multi-stage race based on time.

He gushed about the Turks interest in the race.

"There are a lot of fans along the road and especially at the finish lines. It means that Turkish people are curious about cycling and interested in cycling. So, hopefully, the Turkish movement will go bigger and bigger next year," said the Italian correspondent.

He also stressed that he is really getting into it and, at the same time, trying to observe everything around him and explore the country with both eyes and personal experience.

Tour of Türkiye well organized, runs smoothly

Nick Doup from Wielerflits/Cyclingflash, a correspondent of the Dutch cycling website, said the Tour is one of the longest stage races in cycling and very demanding for riders.

He said the more gritty races make it very interesting for the riders.

Including two mountain stages in the race is a good idea from the organizers, said Doup.

"In that way, you make it more interesting for riders who are not good at one mountain stage to maybe return and get revenge in another stage," he said.

He also highlighted that the mountain stages create opportunities for climbers, making the race more interesting for the general classification and potentially the overall winner.

"It's always better than just one, because if you don't have a bad day, then it's a pity for you. An athlete can get revenge, or you can still battle," he added.

Speaking about teams in the Tour of Türkiye, he said there are many strong ones and expressed hope that even more top riders will join in the future.

Tour of Türkiye

The Tour of Türkiye is categorized as a ProSeries event on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Europe Tour calendar, and is the only race in Türkiye at that level.

The route includes Mediterranean and Aegean coastal cities such as Izmir, Aydin, Mugla and Antalya.

Starting April 26 in Cesme, Izmir, and finishing in the national capital of Ankara on May 3, the race features 161 cyclists from 27 countries competing over a distance of 1,133 kilometers (704 miles).​​​​​​​