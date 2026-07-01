Colorado primary upset signals gains for US Democrats’ left wing Melat Kiros defeats veteran congresswoman as state chooses candidates for November midterms

Colorado voters set key November matchups for governor, US Senate and several congressional seats Tuesday, with challenger Melat Kiros’ victory over longtime US Rep. Diana DeGette emerging as a major upset.

Kiros won the Democratic primary for Colorado's 1st congressional district, defeating incumbent DeGette, who has been in that position for nearly 30 years.

The Associated Press called the race for Kiros, who had 49.3% of the vote to DeGette’s 43.5% with 84% of ballots counted. Kiros will face Christy Peterson, who ran uncontested in the Republican primary, in November’s midterm election.

Kiros’ victory marks a significant win for an emerging social democratic wing of the Democratic Party.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and one of the most prominent democratic socialist figures in US politics, has endorsed candidates in several states who support more progressive policies.

In Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent US Rep. Jeff Hurd won the Republican primary and will defend his seat against Dwayne Romero, who won the Democratic primary.

In the state’s 8th Congressional District, Manny Rutinel won the Democratic primary and will seek to unseat incumbent US Rep. Gabe Evans, who ran uncontested in the Republican primary.

The race to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis also became clearer after Tuesday’s primary results.

State Attorney General Phil Weiser was called the winner of the Democratic primary by the AP, leading US Sen. Michael Bennet 55.6% to 44.4% with 89% of precincts reporting.

Weiser may have to wait for a runoff to learn who he will face in November. The AP has not called the Republican primary, where two of the three candidates were running neck-and-neck with 84% of ballots counted and no candidate receiving a majority.

In the US Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper won his party’s primary over state Sen. Julie Gonzalez, 55.5% to 44.5%, with 89% of precincts reporting.

Hickenlooper will seek a second term in the midterm elections against Mark Baisley, who ran uncontested in the Republican primary.