Abelardo de la Espriella freezes joint sessions a month before his inauguration, accusing President Gustavo Petro of attempting a coup by denying his election victory

Colombia's president-elect suspends transition process as Petro rejects election results Abelardo de la Espriella freezes joint sessions a month before his inauguration, accusing President Gustavo Petro of attempting a coup by denying his election victory

Colombia’s President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella announced the immediate suspension of the presidential transition process after outgoing President Gustavo Petro publicly refused to recognize the legitimacy of the June 21 election results.

The conservative lawyer and incoming leader accused the Petro administration of attempting an institutional coup. The freeze puts a definitive halt to the transition meetings that both administrations had launched on July 2.

The political crisis escalated rapidly on X, where De la Espriella explained his decision to halt the government handover. He criticized the current administration exactly 31 days before the official Aug. 7 inauguration date.

“Petro is a tyrant in the making, seeking to perpetuate his power by any means necessary,” De la Espriella said. “We cannot sit at the table with a gang of coup plotters and corrupt officials who do not recognize the sovereign will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.”

Earlier in the day, the president-elect confirmed he had instructed Vice President-elect Jose Manuel Restrepo to freeze all communication with the outgoing ministries.

"My duty is to protect the interests of the nation and guarantee a serious, transparent transition that serves the Colombian people, never to legitimize disaster or the disregard for the constitutional order," De la Espriella stated.

Hours later, Petro responded, rejecting the incoming team's accusations. Despite refusing to recognize De la Espriella’s narrow runoff victory against officialist candidate Ivan Cepeda, Petro insisted that his refusal does not mean he intends to stay in office past his constitutional term.

Despite the complete breakdown of joint meetings between the incoming and outgoing delegations, both Petro and the outgoing transition committee coordinator, German Avila, stated that the technical handover of information will not stop.

According to the outgoing administration, government officials will continue compiling reports and holding scheduled sessions internally, even if De la Espriella’s team chooses not to attend.

“As the law indicates, the process of handing over the government continues before the people," Petro concluded. "Empty chairs will be placed in the hope that those who stole the elections will come to understand what it means to govern.”