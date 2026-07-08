'British Columbia has never shied away from taking on powerful corporations when their actions cause harm to people and communities,' says Attorney General Niki Sharma

Canadian province seeks legal action against OpenAI in school shooting case 'British Columbia has never shied away from taking on powerful corporations when their actions cause harm to people and communities,' says Attorney General Niki Sharma

Canada's British Columbia province has retained legal counsel to pursue action against OpenAI over the company's failure to notify law enforcement of threats made on its ChatGPT platform before a mass shooting in February at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, Attorney General Niki Sharma announced Tuesday.

The province has hired CFM Lawyers in Vancouver and California-based firm Stranch, Jennings & Garvey to explore all legal avenues to hold OpenAI and its decision-makers accountable, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

On Feb. 10 this year, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at their family home before driving to the school and opening fire and killing five students and a teaching assistant and wounding 27 others before dying by suicide. The victims included children aged 12 and 13.

Employees flagged the shooter's ChatGPT account eight months before the attack, determined that it posed a credible threat of gun violence and urged senior leadership to notify Canadian authorities.

The statement affirmed that the company's leadership did not notify police or local authorities.

"Our thoughts remain with the families who lost loved ones, the people who were injured and the entire Tumbler Ridge community," Sharma said, adding that "as the community continues to heal, our government remains focused on supporting those affected and pursuing accountability. When there are serious concerns that opportunities to prevent harm were missed, we have a responsibility to act. We owe that to the victims, their families and everyone whose life was changed by this tragedy."

"British Columbia has never shied away from taking on powerful corporations when their actions cause harm to people and communities," she said.

"We are taking this step because there are serious concerns about OpenAI's failure to notify law enforcement after threats were flagged on its platform. We will pursue every available avenue to hold OpenAI and its decision-makers accountable because no company or corporate leader should be beyond scrutiny when public safety is at stake," she noted.

The province said its legal action would proceed separately from lawsuits already filed by several victims' families against OpenAI in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, with both efforts running independently in parallel.

