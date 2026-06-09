Adm. Brad Cooper will also brief committee in Senate on Tuesday, says Central Command

CENTCOM commander briefs House subcommittee on US military priorities in Middle East Adm. Brad Cooper will also brief committee in Senate on Tuesday, says Central Command

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), briefed members of the House Appropriations Committee's Defense Subcommittee on Monday regarding US military operational priorities across the Middle East.

Cooper will also brief the committee in the Senate on Tuesday, the command said on US social media company.

"These sessions follow public briefings to the Armed Services Committees last month," it added.

The Middle East region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.

