Washington looks forward to working together to deliver peace, stability, and prosperity to South Caucasus, Secretary of State Rubio says

US congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan on victory in parliamentary election Washington looks forward to working together to deliver peace, stability, and prosperity to South Caucasus, Secretary of State Rubio says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his election victory following a parliamentary vote in the South Caucasus nation over the weekend.

"The United States stands with Prime Minister Pashinyan and Armenia in the pursuit of peace, and we are committed to advancing the goals of the historic Washington Peace Summit, including implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," Rubio said on US social media company X.

Washington looks forward to working together to deliver peace, stability, and prosperity to the South Caucasus, Rubio added.

About 1.47 million out of approximately 2.5 million Armenians cast their ballots on Sunday at 2,005 polling stations nationwide during the country’s parliamentary election, amounting to a turnout of nearly 59%.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured 49.82% of the vote, according to preliminary results shared by Armenia’s Central Election Commission, while its closest competitor, the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.28%.

