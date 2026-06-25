Canada preparing humanitarian support to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

Canada is moving to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela following two deadly earthquakes, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday, acknowledging that the absence of a Canadian diplomatic presence there complicates the response.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Prime Minister Carney offers his sincere condolences to all those impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela," the prime minister's office said in a post on US social media company X. "Canada is preparing humanitarian assistance to support Venezuelans in the days and weeks ahead."

At a news conference in Ottawa, Carney told reporters that Canada is "moving to provide humanitarian aid. We're working with our partners directly, and we will scale things as appropriate to move forward."

He said Venezuela and Iran are among the countries where Canada has no diplomatic representation, and that the gap carries real consequences.

"That puts us at a disadvantage," he said. "First and foremost, to helping Canadians that are in these countries, consular cases we've had to rely on allies and countries who aren't our natural allies, to help us, particularly in Iran."

Carney said the situation points to a broader responsibility his government is working to address.

"Engagement is not endorsement," he said. "Having an embassy, having consular services in a country does not mean we endorse the policies of that country. It does mean we have diplomatic relations. It does mean that we have people there that can help Canadians, and in human tragedies can provide more immediate on-the-ground assistance where we can be helpful."

Late Wednesday, powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region. At least 188 people have been killed and 900 others injured. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency.