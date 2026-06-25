Facility has zero detainees after fulfilling its intended role, Ron DeSantis says

Florida governor announces closure of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration detention facility Facility has zero detainees after fulfilling its intended role, Ron DeSantis says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state's controversial immigration detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" has ceased operations after all detainees were transferred out.

"Alligator Alcatraz fulfilled the role that it was designed to serve. Today, it now has zero detainees," DeSantis told reporters.

The governor said individuals previously held at the facility remain in federal custody and that efforts to demobilize the site are underway.

"It has helped remove many, many dangerous people from the street and get them out of not only the state of Florida but the United States of America," he said.

DeSantis argued that the operation had improved public safety and supported enforcement of immigration laws.

"There's no question that this mission has made the state of Florida safer," he said. "I'm proud of everybody who worked very hard to help keep the state of Florida safe, to stand up for the rule of law and American sovereignty, and ultimately this saved lives."

The detention center, in the Florida Everglades, became known as "Alligator Alcatraz" after President Donald Trump used the nickname to describe the facility. It spans roughly 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) and was designed to hold up to 5,000 immigrants awaiting immigration proceedings or removal.