Bahama elections deliver Prime Minister Philip Davis historic 2nd term

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis made history on Tuesday by becoming the country’s first leader to win a second consecutive term in 30 years.

This week’s snap elections, originally scheduled for October, were brought forward by Davis amid concerns over the hurricane season and against a backdrop of growing social discontent, as Bahamians face economic instability, insecurity, and poor health care services.

The early vote is set to reshape the Bahamian Parliament, with 41 seats contested among the ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Free National Movement (FNM), and Coalition of Independents (COI).

As of the latest results, the PLP had secured 25 seats—out of the 31 projected by exit polls—according to the Nassau Guardian, marking a groundbreaking victory for Davis, who campaigned on a platform of stability and continuity and broke the longstanding tradition of governments serving only a single term.

“The Bahamian people have made their choice. Today, the Bahamian people chose progress. Today, the Bahamian people chose to move forward—forward with our plans, forward with our team, and forward with my leadership,” Davis said in an impassioned speech before supporters.

Meanwhile, the opposition FNM saw its support stagnate, with its leader, Michael Pintard, announcing that the party had secured only eight seats.

The FNM had leaned heavily on anti-immigration rhetoric, particularly targeting migration from neighboring Haiti, and had promised sweeping reforms to tax policy and national security.

The US Trump administration expressed its support for Davis’s unprecedented reelection and electoral victory, both congratulating him and pledging strong investment ties.

“The United States congratulates Prime Minister Philip Davis on his electoral victory. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of The Bahamas to advance transparent and reliable economic and infrastructure partnerships that support sustainable growth, regional stability, and increased opportunity for both Americans and Bahamians.”

Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez was the first Latin American leader to congratulate Davis. In a press release, the interim president—who came to power after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January and has since forged a close alliance with the Trump administration—congratulated the Bahamas for what she described as an “exemplary” election day.

“Likewise, we extend our recognition to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and its leader, Prime Minister Philip Davis, for their electoral victory, valuing the renewed support of the citizenry for his administration and the leadership demonstrated in guiding the nation toward a future of prosperity,” the statement said.

With 200,000 registered voters across 41 constituencies, the 2026 elections showed strong support for the ruling party, five years after Davis began his first term.