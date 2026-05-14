'We have no fuel oil, no diesel,' says Vicente de La O Levy

Cuba is out of fuel oil and diesel, energy minister says amid US oil blockade 'We have no fuel oil, no diesel,' says Vicente de La O Levy

Under a continuing US blockade, Cuba has absolutely no reserves of diesel or fuel oil, said the country’s energy minister on Wednesday

"We have no fuel oil, no diesel," Vicente de La O Levy was quoted as saying by local media.

Cuba reportedly produces approximately 40,000 barrels of oil per day but consumes well over twice that, between 90,000 and 110,000, making it structurally dependent on imports that have now virtually disappeared.

The Cuban government announced Tuesday that it will liberalize fuel prices, ending the fixed-price regime on energy commodities amid US economic sanctions and worsening fuel shortages.

Cuba is facing a fuel crisis amid the US oil embargo, imposed on Jan. 30, along with widespread power outages.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is "next" after the US military operation against Iran and that the Caribbean island will fail "soon."