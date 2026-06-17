1 dead in shooting at hospital in Delaware Suspect still at large, police chief says

One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting inside ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital in the US state of Delaware, authorities said Tuesday.

"Police located two gunshot victims. One of those victims has tragically died from his injuries. Further information on the other victim's condition and the identity of both victims is being withheld at this time out of respect for the families," Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos told reporters at a news conference.

Campos said the suspect is “outstanding at this time, and we are actively working to confirm his identity.”

He added that an investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

"Regardless of what the motive in this incident might have been, there is never an excuse for violence," he said.

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, for his part, said he is "heartbroken" by the shooting.

"Today is a sobering reminder that no one is immune from the devastation of gun violence," Meyer said.

The hospital’s emergency response team was fully activated and staff continued to care for patients during the incident, said Jenn Schwartz, executive vice president at Wilmington Hospital.

The hospital was placed on lockdown following the shooting, which was later lifted.