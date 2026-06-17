Pentagon restores US Pacific Command designation Decision reflects command's long history and military heritage in Pacific region, statement says

The US Defense Department announced Tuesday that the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially revert to its previous designation, the US Pacific Command (USPACOM), restoring a name that served as the command's identity for more than seven decades.

The command, originally established on Jan. 1, 1947, by then-President Harry S. Truman, operated as USPACOM until it was renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018.

"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honors the command’s deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," according to the statement.

The move honors the command's role in shaping the post-World War II security architecture across the Pacific and recognizes its contributions during major conflicts, including the Korean War and the Vietnam War, as well as numerous humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, the statement said.

"USPACOM’s vast area of responsibility—spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India—remains exactly the same," it said.

The command emphasized that the name change will not alter its mission, responsibilities or geographic scope.

"The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged," it added.