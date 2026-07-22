North African country is experiencing heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 45C (113F) in most regions

Tunisia contains forest fire in Bizerte after 16-hour battle North African country is experiencing heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 45C (113F) in most regions

Tunisian authorities on Wednesday contained a forest fire that broke out in coastal woodland between Rafraf and Ghar El Melh in the northern province of Bizerte, after more than 16 hours of firefighting efforts.

The Bizerte governorate said in a statement that rescue teams extinguished the fire after it first erupted at 1 pm Tuesday in the forested area stretching between Rafraf and Sidi Ali El Mekki in Ghar El Melh.

Field monitoring would continue at the site to prevent the flames from reigniting, particularly amid an ongoing heat wave and strong winds, it said.

No casualties were reported.

Authorities urged residents to leave the area as fire trucks were deployed near homes close to the forest.

Eight women and six infants were already evacuated from the area, the governorate said.

Tunisia is experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 45C (113F) in most regions.

According to Tunisia’s National Institute of Meteorology, the central city of Kairouan was the world’s second-hottest city on Tuesday, recording 49.6C (121.2F), after Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, where the temperature reached 50C (122F).

Other Arab nations, including Algeria and Morocco, have also witnessed forest fires amid a record heat wave affecting Mediterranean countries.