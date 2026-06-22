Election officials say voter registration will begin soon as the country prepares for its first national vote since independenceBy

South Sudan sets Dec. 22 for long-awaited general elections Election officials say voter registration will begin soon as the country prepares for its first national vote since independenceBy

South Sudan's National Election Commission (NEC) on Monday officially announced Dec. 22, as the date for the country's general elections, marking a significant step in implementing the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

NEC Chairperson Abednego Akok Kacuol said the election date aligns with the National Elections Act and the extension of the transitional period under the revitalized peace agreement, which runs until December 2026.

"The election will be conducted on Dec. 22, 2026, as detailed in the National Election Commission Act and the revitalized peace agreement's extension to that date," Akok told journalists Monday during a press conference in the capital, Juba.

He added: "The Act states that whenever an election is to be held, the commission shall determine and announce the date in accordance with the constitution and publish it in the official gazette, in two newspapers with nationwide circulation, on the commission's website and through mass media."

In December 2024, the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGONU) extended the transitional period by an additional two years, from Dec. 22, 2024, to Dec. 22, 2026.

Akok said the NEC’s commissioners have been deliberating on the elections as stipulated by the 2018 revitalized peace agreement and the National Elections Act of 2012, as amended in 2023.

"There are many challenges facing the commission, and we strongly request the government to speed up the amendment of existing legal gaps and provide all the basic needs within a short period to enable us to proceed with our duties and responsibilities over the next few months," he said.

"The public is to be informed that exercising its sovereignty through voting in elections is the only way of gaining political power. There are legal contradictions which should be amended. The law must be amended."

Akok announced that the NEC would embark on a nationwide voter registration exercise, which he expects to complete within one month.

"After this declaration, we are now to embark on a realistic electoral timeline. We shall let you know within the next few days; it will be out before the end of this month. Registration of voters doesn't take more than a month," he said.

"We are familiar with elections in South Sudan. We have our election security body, which was formed last year, and its members have conducted some training and are doing their job," he added.

South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013 after a disagreement between President Salva Kiir and his then-deputy, Riek Machar, caused a split in the army, leading to fighting between soldiers loyal to the two leaders.