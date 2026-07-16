Spokesman argues many conflicts ‘very complex,’ resolving through a ‘deal’ could be ‘impossible’

Kremlin says Russia grateful to Türkiye for willingness to facilitate Ukraine settlement Spokesman argues many conflicts ‘very complex,’ resolving through a ‘deal’ could be ‘impossible’

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia is grateful to Türkiye for its willingness to facilitate a settlement in Ukraine.

“We are well aware of our Turkish friends' willingness to continue to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine. We are grateful to the Turkish side for this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.

He said Russia sees no immediate prospects for resuming negotiations on the conflict, but nonetheless remains open to talks.

Türkiye hosted Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in the summer of 2025, while three rounds were held this year in Abu Dhabi and Geneva. Negotiations, however, have remained paused since the Iran war.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Kyiv on Thursday that resumption of the Istanbul process would be beneficial.

Peskov argued many conflicts are “very complex in their structure,” and resolving them through a “deal,” referring to the US, could be “impossible.”

“It requires a lengthy, complex, and comprehensive resolution process. This is the only way to achieve a resolution,” Peskov said.

He also refrained from comparing or drawing parallels between the situation in Ukraine and Iran, saying: “Each conflict is unique in its essence and in the set of details that must be resolved during the resolution process.”

Speaking about Iran, Peskov said Russia, like other countries, has noted a new round of destabilization in the Gulf with concern.

“All of this is fraught with continuing negative consequences for the global economy, which cannot but cause concern,” Peskov said, going on to describe the state of the global economy as “rather dire.”

The spokesman also commented on developments in Ukraine, saying changes in the government are not of fundamental importance to Russia.

“What is important for us is to resolve the situation and ensure our own interests," Peskov said, acknowledging that Moscow monitors all news related to Kyiv.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a Cabinet reshuffle, and a new prime minister, energy executive Serhii Koretskyi was approved by the parliament on Thursday.