EXPLAINER – Argentina’s Falklands banner revives football’s long battle over political messages

Argentina previously faced FIFA sanctions after displaying the same Falklands slogan in 2014

The incident revives debate over where football’s governing bodies draw the line on political expression

Argentina players’ display of a "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Malvinas are Argentine) banner after reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has revived questions over how FIFA enforces its rules on political messaging in football.

After defeating England 2-1 in the semifinal, Argentina players Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso celebrated by holding the banner.

The "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" slogan relates to the 74-day Falklands War in 1982, in which Argentina and the UK fought over the South Atlantic islands. The conflict claimed more than 900 lives and remains a sensitive issue between the two countries.

The incident is not the first time Argentina has displayed the slogan at a football event.

Before a World Cup friendly against Slovenia on June 7, 2014, in La Plata, Argentina, the entire Argentina national team posed behind a banner bearing the same message.

FIFA subsequently opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA), issuing an official reprimand and a $33,000 fine for team misconduct and political or provocative messaging.

FIFA's rules on political messages

Under the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game, equipment must not have “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.”

This also includes materials other than equipment too.

According to FIFA’s list of prohibited items, “Any materials, including but not limited to banners, flags, fliers, apparel and other paraphernalia, that are of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature, containing wording, symbols or any other attributes aimed at discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group on account of race, skin colour, ethnicity, national or social origin, gender identity and expression, disability, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, birth, wealth or any other status, sexual orientation or on any other grounds,” are not allowed.

FIFA and IFAB have guidelines on sanctions and punishment once they assess that there is a breach of conduct, such as suspensions and financial penalties for players/teams involved in breaking the rules.

Previous controversies

FIFA and other football governing bodies have previously taken action over political expressions at international tournaments, including the following incidents:

Iran’s pre-1979 flag

Last month, FIFA defended its decision to prohibit the display of Iran's pre-1979 "Lion and Sun" flag at World Cup venues after a group of Iranian-Americans filed an emergency lawsuit in Los Angeles.

The plaintiffs argued that the ban infringed on free speech and discriminated against Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic.

FIFA maintained that only the internationally recognized flag of FIFA member associations may be displayed at official tournament sites to prevent political demonstrations.

A US federal judge declined to block the policy, allowing the ban to remain in force throughout the tournament.

Egypt coach unfurls Palestinian flag

Following Egypt's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 win over Australia – the country's first-ever knockout-stage victory – head coach Hossam Hassan walked onto the pitch carrying the Egyptian and Palestinian flags.

He said he dedicated the win to "the Egyptian people and the Palestinian people," adding that "my heart and soul are with them."

The gesture sparked debate over whether it violated FIFA's political neutrality rules. Supporters called it a humanitarian expression of solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war, while critics argued it was a political statement.

Before Egypt's Round of 16 match against Argentina, Hassan defended his actions, saying "anyone... should feel for what the Palestinian people are going through." FIFA has not announced any disciplinary action.

Haiti's commemorative jersey

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Haiti sought to wear a special commemorative jersey marking the country's independence. The proposed design featured imagery and symbols associated with Haiti's 1804 revolution against French colonial rule.

FIFA rejected the shirt, ruling that it breached equipment regulations prohibiting political, religious or personal messages on match apparel.

Haiti was required to use its standard approved kit during the tournament, prompting criticism from some who argued the imagery reflected national history rather than contemporary politics.

'Gibraltar is Spanish'

Following Spain's victory at UEFA Euro 2024, captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri led supporters in chanting "Gibraltar is Spanish" during the team's title celebrations in Madrid.

Gibraltar's Football Association lodged a complaint, arguing the chants constituted a political statement unrelated to football.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the players guilty of violating regulations prohibiting the use of sporting events for non-sporting messages and handed both players a one-match suspension for Spain's next UEFA competition fixture.

Merih Demiral's 'Grey Wolves' gesture

Türkiye defender Merih Demiral received a two-match suspension at UEFA Euro 2024 after making the "Grey Wolves" hand gesture while celebrating a goal against Austria.

The Grey Wolves sign is a historical and cultural emblem of the Turkish people, embodying Turkish identity rather than aligning with any particular political or social faction.

At the time, the Turkish Foreign Ministry regretted the UEFA decision, calling it “a cause for disappointment.”

OneLove armbands at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the captains of seven European teams – England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland – planned to wear the rainbow-colored "OneLove" armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The initiative became particularly contentious because homosexuality is criminalized in Qatar. On the eve of the tournament, FIFA informed the participating associations that any captain wearing the armband would receive an automatic yellow card at kick-off and could face further disciplinary measures.

Faced with the prospect of players being sanctioned, the seven teams abandoned the plan.

Germany's team photo protest at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Before Germany's opening match against Japan at the 2022 World Cup, the entire starting lineup posed for the traditional pre-match team photograph while covering their mouths with their hands.

The German Football Association said the gesture symbolized that FIFA had "silenced" players by threatening sporting sanctions over the planned OneLove armband.

FIFA did not open disciplinary proceedings or impose sanctions over the protest.

Iranian players refuse to sing national anthem

Before Iran's opening match of the 2022 World Cup against England, the Iranian national team stood in silence during the country's national anthem.

The gesture came amid nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in September 2022 after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab regulations.

FIFA did not announce any disciplinary action against the team or the Iranian Football Federation.

Xhaka and Shaqiri's double-headed eagle gesture

During Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia at the 2018 World Cup, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated their goals by making the double-headed eagle gesture, a symbol associated with Albanian identity.

Both players are of Kosovar Albanian heritage, and the celebration was widely interpreted as a political statement related to the Serbia-Kosovo dispute.

FIFA ruled that the gesture was unsporting and likely to provoke political sensitivities, fining Xhaka and Shaqiri 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,389) each and Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner 5,000 Swiss francs ($6,195) for joining the celebration. No suspensions were imposed.

'Dokdo is our territory'

Following South Korea's bronze-medal victory at the 2012 London Olympics, midfielder Park Jong-woo displayed a banner reading "Dokdo is our territory." Dokdo, known as Takeshima in Japan, is a group of disputed islands claimed by both South Korea and Japan.

FIFA suspended Park for two international matches and fined the Korea Football Association, although the International Olympic Committee ultimately awarded him his bronze medal.