Death toll could rise because many civilians in targeted village of Kididiwe are missing, official warns

Rebels kill 5 civilians, several missing amid Ebola spread in eastern DR Congo Death toll could rise because many civilians in targeted village of Kididiwe are missing, official warns

Suspected fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) launched a new deadly attack in a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing five civilians with several others still missing, local authorities said on Saturday.

The attack on Friday took place in Beni territory in North Kivu province.

The attackers “executed their victims using knives and firearms,” provincial official Elie Mbafumoja told reporters in Beni.

“For the moment, the provisional death toll is five. But the death toll could rise because many civilians who carry out their activities in the targeted village of Kididiwe are missing.” The rebels are said to have looted property as they fled.

The ADF has carried out regular attacks against civilians in the Beni region. Since the beginning of June, suspected rebels conducted six separate attacks in which more than 50 people were killed and dozens abducted, according to local media.

The UN has warned of the rising risk of further spread of the Ebola virus disease across the eastern part of the country due escalating violence.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), renewed clashes in Masisi territory of North Kivu have triggered further displacement and forced humanitarian organizations to restrict their movements in several areas.

This, the UN said, has significantly limited access to people in need and disrupted Ebola response activities.

Congo on Friday reported 689 confirmed Ebola cases, including 139 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

The ADF, which has been active in eastern Congo for several years, is affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) militant organization.

Since 2021, Ugandan and Congolese forces have been conducting joint operations against the ADF rebels.

Last month, the Amnesty International said in a report that while the ADF does attack security forces, their primary target in recent years has been civilians--not only to steal food, medicines and other supplies, but also in retaliation for military operations.