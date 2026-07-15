Gem 10th diamond in excess of 1,000 carats discovered at one of world's most popular source of exceptionally large diamonds

Rare 1, 305.4-carat diamond discovered in Botswana's Karowe mine Gem 10th diamond in excess of 1,000 carats discovered at one of world's most popular source of exceptionally large diamonds

An exceptional 1,305-carat diamond was discovered in the Karowe diamond mine in Botswana, according to the tenement's Vancouver-based owner.

"The recovery of our 10th diamond exceeding 1,000 carats is another extraordinary milestone for Karowe, " William Lamb, Lucara Diamond president and chief executive officer, said Monday. "No diamond mine in history has consistently produced diamonds of this magnitude and Karowe continues to set itself apart on the global stage".

Unfazed by a slump in market prices and demand, Botswana continues to stand as one of the world's leading diamond producers, prolific for sourcing exceptionally large, highly-value diamonds vital various uses including jewelry cutting.