Confirmed cases reach 4,381 with case fatality rate at 45.9%, according to health authorities

Ebola death toll surpasses 2,000 in DR Congo Confirmed cases reach 4,381 with case fatality rate at 45.9%, according to health authorities

More than 2,000 people have died from Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo since its outbreak in mid-May, health authorities said Tuesday amid fast-spreading infections.

The Health Ministry situation update report showed that confirmed cases have reached 4,381, including 2,011 deaths.

The overall case fatality rate stands at 45.9%.

The epidemic has affected 53 health zones in five provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tshopo.

Ituri remains the epicenter of the epidemic caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, with sustained transmission.

Speaking to reporters in Ituri’s provincial capital of Bunia on Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi said about 60% to 70% of deaths are being reported outside the treatment centers.

Janabi said the virus is spreading faster than initially anticipated.

“We are chasing the virus. The virus is ahead of us,” he said.

The WHO has noted that the virus could have been circulating for months before the outbreak was detected, according to genetic sequencing data.

To date, no vaccine or specific treatment has been approved for the Bundibugyo virus.

But a WHO technical advisory group has recommended that the Ervebo vaccine be prioritized for inclusion in a randomized clinical trial in the context of the ongoing outbreak.

The move followed a review of new data on the Ervebo vaccine, the only licensed vaccine for Ebola virus disease.​​​​​​​