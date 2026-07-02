Confirmed cases climb to more than 1,400 since the outbreak on May 15

DR Congo records over 400 Ebola fatalities as new cases rise Confirmed cases climb to more than 1,400 since the outbreak on May 15

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen above 400 after nearly 40 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s situation update on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 1,406, including 438 deaths with a fatality rate of 31.2% since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

The outbreak has been concentrated in 34 health zones in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The ministry said a 24th health zone known as Lolwa is now affected in Ituri province, the epicenter of the current outbreak.

At least 192 people have recovered, while 609 patients remain in isolation or hospitalization.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the reported case fatality in Congo could likely be an underestimation, as many deaths that occurred before the outbreak declaration remain under investigation.

Health authorities have cited insecurity, population movement, community resistance and pressure on health facilities among the factors undermining the response to the Ebola Bundibugyo strain.

Two people including a police officer were killed Tuesday and a treatment center burnt down when violence broke out over the body of a man believed to have died from Ebola in Ituri.

The incident in the Nia-Nia health zone in Mambasa territory occurred after a section of people refused to hand over the remains of a person suspected of having died of Ebola to the teams in charge of dignified and safe burials, according to local media.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi announced a $319 million Ebola response plan earlier this week.

Donors and partners, meanwhile, have pledged $910 million to support the Ebola response in Congo and Uganda, where 20 cases have been confirmed, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.