Voter turnout in Algeria parliamentary elections reaches 11.24% by mid-day: Election commission Over 24M voters called to elect 407-member National People's Assembly

Voter turnout in Algeria’s parliamentary elections reached 11.24% inside the country and 9.46% among the diaspora abroad by Thursday afternoon, the country’s election authority said.

Karim Khalfan, the acting chairman of Algeria’s National Independent Election Authority, told state television that the voter turnout inside Algeria reached 11.24% by 3 pm local time (1400GMT).

He added that participation among Algerian citizens living abroad stood at 9.46% at the same time.

Polling stations opened at 8 am (0700 GMT) in all 69 provinces, with voting scheduled to continue until 7 pm (1800GMT).

Television footage showed voting beginning at polling stations in the southwestern provinces of Tindouf and Bechar, as well as the eastern border province of Tebessa.

More than 24 million voters have been called to elect members of the 407-seat National People's Assembly in the second legislative elections since the 2019 protest movement.

The assembly includes 12 seats reserved for Algerians living abroad.

The 2019 protest movement, known as the Hirak movement, ended the 20-year rule of Abdelaziz Bouteflika after months of nationwide demonstrations.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul