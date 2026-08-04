Italy praises Algeria’s efforts against irregular migration as interior ministers agree to expand security coordination

Algeria, Italy agree to deepen anti-migration cooperation during Rome talks Italy praises Algeria’s efforts against irregular migration as interior ministers agree to expand security coordination

Algeria and Italy agreed on Monday to deepen cooperation against irregular migration and cross-border crime during talks between their interior ministers in Rome.

According to a statement from Algeria’s Interior Ministry, Said Sayoud and his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi discussed ways to strengthen bilateral coordination to curb irregular migration and dismantle migrant smuggling and human trafficking networks.

The ministry said the Italian side praised Algeria’s efforts to combat irregular migration and its “comprehensive and balanced approach,” which combines humanitarian, security and development measures to address migration challenges in Africa.

Italy also commended Algeria’s efforts against migrant smuggling and human trafficking and expressed satisfaction with the existing level of bilateral cooperation in those areas, the statement added.

The two ministers agreed to expand cooperation in policing, training, expertise-sharing and joint operational mechanisms to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Algeria and Italy have cooperated on security issues under a bilateral agreement signed in 1999 covering irregular migration and the return of undocumented migrants.

The agreement was expanded in February 2024 to include cooperation against drug trafficking, cybercrime, economic crimes, human trafficking and broader operational coordination between the two countries’ security services.

A limited number of irregular Algerian migrants continue to reach the Italian island of Sardinia from Algeria’s eastern coast.