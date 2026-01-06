|Yayın Adı: Gaza: A Chronicle of War and Hope
|Sayfa Sayısı: 64
|Basım Tarihi: 2025
|Boyut: 17 x 22 cm
|Tür: Photobook
|ISBN: 978-625-5861-77-1
|Dil: İngilizce
|Etiket Fiyatı: 900 TL
Kitap hakkında
Gaza: A Chronicle of War and Hope is a striking photobook by Palestinian photojournalist Mustafa Hassona, whose work has earned international recognition through prestigious awards such as the World Press Photo and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award. Drawing on a lifetime spent in Gaza, the book documents war, destruction, and resistance as Hassona has witnessed them since childhood.
Born and raised in Gaza, Hassona has spent nearly two decades photographing life at the heart of conflict; working not only as a journalist, but as someone who is himself part of the unfolding tragedy. This volume brings together some of the most powerful images by Anadolu Agency’s veteran photojournalist, tracing the long struggle of the Palestinian people and conveying to the world the suffering that has deepened since October 7, 2023.
Edited by Dr. Nevzat Yıldırım, the photobook presents iconic images that reveal the physical devastation of war, the deep humanitarian crisis it has produced, and the genocide that has taken place. Yet within Hassona's photographs, signs of hope and resilience also persist, even in the darkest moments. Gaza: A Chronicle of War and Hope goes beyond the news cycle, standing as a powerful visual testimony entrusted to the conscience of humanity.