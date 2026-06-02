US considering allowing additional NATO allies to host nuclear-capable aircraft amid concerns over future US military commitments in Europe, Financial Times reports

US weighs expanding nuclear-sharing arrangements in Europe: Report US considering allowing additional NATO allies to host nuclear-capable aircraft amid concerns over future US military commitments in Europe, Financial Times reports

Several NATO countries on the alliance's eastern flank, including Poland and Baltic states, could become part of an expanded US nuclear-sharing framework under discussions currently taking place within the alliance, The Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The discussions, which remain confidential and may not result in any policy changes, come amid concerns among European allies over the future of US military commitments on the continent under President Donald Trump's administration.

According to the report, US officials have signaled openness to deploying dual-capable aircraft (DCA) to additional NATO members beyond the six countries currently participating in the alliance's nuclear-sharing program: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Türkiye, and the UK.

The move would potentially allow more allies to host aircraft capable of delivering US nuclear weapons as part of NATO's deterrence posture.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank, including Poland and some Baltic states, have expressed interest in hosting DCA bases, the report said.

Poland has been among the strongest supporters of a greater US nuclear presence in Eastern Europe. Former President Andrzej Duda previously called on Washington to extend nuclear-sharing arrangements to Polish territory.

One source, who wants to remain anonymous, cited by the Financial Times, said discussions on expanding the framework were intended to demonstrate Washington's continued commitment to NATO's nuclear umbrella, even as allies are encouraged to assume a larger share of the alliance's conventional defense burden.

Interest among some NATO members has grown since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 and repeated references by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Moscow's nuclear capabilities, according to the report.

NATO's nuclear-sharing program, established during the Cold War, allows non-nuclear allies to participate in the alliance's nuclear planning while US nuclear weapons remain under American control.

The report comes as European allies seek reassurance over Washington's long-term security commitments following plans to reduce US troop levels and redeploy military assets to other regions.

Speaking after a NATO foreign ministers meeting last month, Secretary General Mark Rutte said there was a "common understanding" that while the US may focus more on other regions, "the overall deterrence and defence in Europe has to stay the same."