UN chief appoints Mohamed El-Amine Souef as special representative for Central Africa Veteran diplomat from Comoros succeeds Abdou Abarry of Niger

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Mohamed El-Amine Souef on Tuesday as special representative for Central Africa and head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA).

Souef, a veteran diplomat from Comoros, succeeds Abdou Abarry of Niger.

In a statement, Guterres expressed gratitude to Abarry for his “important contribution and service” to the regional office.

Since March 2025, Souef was serving as chief of staff of the African Union Commission.