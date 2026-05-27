UN chief appoints Mohamed El-Amine Souef as special representative for Central Africa

Diyar Guldogan
27 May 2026•Update: 27 May 2026
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Mohamed El-Amine Souef on Tuesday as special representative for Central Africa and head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA).
Souef, a veteran diplomat from Comoros, succeeds Abdou Abarry of Niger.
In a statement, Guterres expressed gratitude to Abarry for his “important contribution and service” to the regional office.
Since March 2025, Souef was serving as chief of staff of the African Union Commission.