Russia says Ukrainian drone hit oil terminal in St. Petersburg Ukrainian President Zelensky confirms attack on St. Petersburg oil infrastructure

Ukraine attacked an oil terminal at the port of St. Petersburg early morning, Russian officials claimed Saturday.

St. Petersburg Gov. Aleksandr Beglov said the city came under a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack and that air defenses shot down 72 drones. One drone crashed in the Peterhof area.

"The strike hit an oil terminal in the city's Kirovsky District. The aftermath has been cleared. There were no casualties," Beglov said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack on oil infrastructure near Russia's second-largest city.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces struck port oil infrastructure that generates revenue for Russia's war, and there were also successful strikes on Kronstadt – an important military target. The distance from Ukraine's state border is more than 850 kilometers,” he wrote on US social media company X.

Local Telegram channels earlier reported a fire at the port's oil terminal following the overnight attack.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 389 Ukrainian drones overnight over several Russian regions, Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and the Azov and Black seas.