Health authorities report 213 recoveries since outbreak in May, while 628 patients remain under care

Ebola cases in DR Congo jump to over 1,500, death toll rises to 473 Health authorities report 213 recoveries since outbreak in May, while 628 patients remain under care

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo surpassed 1,500 on Friday after more than 40 new infections were reported, official data showed, as response and surveillance measures continue.

The death toll has also risen to 473 since the outbreak was declared on May 15, according to a Health Ministry situation update released on Saturday.

The outbreak remains concentrated in 34 health zones in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, with more than 11,000 contacts being monitored.

Health authorities reported 213 recoveries, while 628 patients remain under care.

The ministry said community mobilization capacities continue to be strengthened amid community resistance, particularly in Ituri.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) earlier this week convened a high-level meeting in the capital, Kinshasa, to align political leadership, partners, and resources behind what it called one priority: supporting Congo faster and protecting the region.

Speaking at the forum on Thursday, President Felix Tshisekedi emphasized the need for solidarity and strengthening the African continent's health capacities for an effective response to epidemics.

Donors and partners have pledged $910 million to support the Ebola response in Congo and Uganda, where 20 cases have been reported, according to the Africa CDC.

On May 17, two days after the outbreak was declared in Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which then spread to Uganda, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.