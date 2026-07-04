'The Strait of Hormuz is not a stage for extra-regional powers to display military force,' says Iran's deputy foreign minister

Iran rejects UK-France Hormuz statement, warns against foreign military presence 'The Strait of Hormuz is not a stage for extra-regional powers to display military force,' says Iran's deputy foreign minister

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz "is not a stage for extra-regional powers to display military force," warning against "any military activity" in the key waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not a stage for extra-regional powers to display military force.

"As a responsible power and the guarantor of security in the strait, Iran warns against any military activity in this sensitive waterway," Gharibabadi wrote on US social media company X.

His remarks came in a post in which he shared a UK-France joint statement on the Strait of Hormuz, saying the two countries "stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation" in the waterway.

In response, Gharibabadi said the strait's security "rests with the littoral states."

"Those who create crises will bear responsibility for the consequences of their adventurism. This is a serious warning," he added.

A memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US, brokered under Pakistani mediation, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It provides a framework for ending the conflict and addressing outstanding issues between Tehran and Washington through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear issue, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.