Program to focus on children's digital safety, Turkish culture and traditional crafts

Turkish first lady to host spouses of NATO leaders in Ankara Program to focus on children's digital safety, Turkish culture and traditional crafts

Türkiye's first lady will host the spouses of heads of state and government attending the NATO Summit in Ankara on Tuesday, with discussions centered on children's safety in the digital age.

Emine Erdogan will welcome more than 20 spouses of NATO leaders at the Cankaya Presidential Mansion before hosting a roundtable on Children, Technology and Security: Protecting the Next Generation.

The meeting aims to raise awareness of the risks children face in digital environments, strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and encourage the sharing of best practices among allied countries.

Topics on the agenda include digital security and emerging risks, protective approaches for children, multistakeholder cooperation, digital literacy, ethical approaches and the exchange of best practices.

Following the roundtable, Erdogan will host a luncheon featuring traditional Turkish cuisine.

The spouses will dine in a hall showcasing Iznik tiles and tables decorated with traditional Turkish embroidered linens, highlighting Türkiye's cultural heritage and hospitality.

After the luncheon, the participants will pose for a family photograph before touring a collection of traditional Turkish textiles, embroidery and handicrafts reflecting the cultural heritage of Anatolia, Mesopotamia, the Ottoman Empire and earlier Turkish states.