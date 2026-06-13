US president to hold separate bilateral meetings with leaders of Qatar, UAE, Egypt on Tuesday

Trump to meet Middle East leaders on sidelines of G7 summit: Reports US president to hold separate bilateral meetings with leaders of Qatar, UAE, Egypt on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump will meet with Middle East leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, media reports said Saturday, citing a US official.

Trump will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the official said, according to media reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to attend the meeting, the official added.