Romania summons Russian envoy after drone crashes into apartment building Russian-made drone struck residential block in Galati injuring 2 people, says Romanian foreign minister

Romania summoned Russia’s ambassador on Friday after a drone identified by Romanian authorities as Russian crashed into a residential building in the southeastern city of Galati, injuring two people.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said in a post on the US social media platform X that the Russian envoy was called to the Foreign Ministry following an “extremely serious incident.”

“We have confirmation from the Ministry of National Defense that the drone which crashed into a residential building in Galati was of Russian origin,” Toiu said.

According to Romanian authorities, a Russian drone struck a 10-story apartment block in the early hours of Friday, causing an explosion and fire that injured two people.

“Romania’s security is our absolute priority,” Toiu said.

She added that Bucharest would formally communicate the consequences the incident would have for diplomatic relations with Russia, as well as discuss “the next steps at the European level regarding sanctions packages.”

Toiu also said Romanian President Nicusor Dan convened the Supreme Council of National Defense on Friday morning following the incident.

President Nicusor Dan said in a post on X that "the unprecedented nature of the event demands a firm, coordinated, and appropriate response—at the national, allied, and international levels."

Describing the Galati incident as "the direct consequence of Russia's war of aggression unleashed against Ukraine," Dan said Romania would request additional allied anti-drone capabilities, inform the UN Security Council and consider measures affecting relations with Russia.

The latest incident is a result of "the irresponsible and indiscriminate manner in which Moscow operates these weapon systems in the immediate vicinity of NATO borders," Dan said.

He said Romania did not down the drone because there was a high risk of endangering civilian safety.

NATO, EU condemn attack

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said on X that the alliance condemns Russia's “recklessness.”

"NATO will continue to strengthen our defences against all threats, including drones," she said, adding the alliance's secretary-general is in touch with Romanian authorities.

Later, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had assured Romania's president of the alliance's “absolute solidarity” and reaffirmed that NATO stood ready to defend “every inch of Allied territory.”

"Russia’s war needs to end, as does Russia’s disregard for civilian safety," he said on X. "For our part, we will continue to strengthen our deterrence and defence at home and continue our support for Ukraine as they defend against Russia’s aggression."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, said the drone strike had injured civilians “on EU territory” and pledged continued pressure on Moscow, including preparations for a 21st sanctions package.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called, in an X post, the incident “a blatant and serious violation of Romania's sovereignty and European airspace.”

"Russia has long ago stopped respecting borders. Moscow cannot be allowed to breach European airspace with impunity," Kallas stressed.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen also condemned the strike, saying Russia had once again shown its “reckless disregard for civilian life” and reaffirming Dutch support for strengthening NATO's eastern flank, as well as continued support for Romania and Ukraine.