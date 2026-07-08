Romania, Bulgaria, Türkiye sign Black Sea mine group amendment at NATO summit New amendment adds protection of critical underwater infrastructure to trilateral task group's missions

Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye on Wednesday signed an amendment to the memorandum governing their trilateral Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, adding the protection of critical underwater infrastructure to the group's missions.

Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the amendment to the memorandum of understanding was signed by the three countries' defense ministers on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

The ministry said the signing reflects the three allies' shared commitment to strengthening security in the Black Sea and enhancing allied maritime cooperation.

It said protecting critical underwater infrastructure requires a "complex, integrated and long-term approach," describing the task group as an example of regional interoperability that actively contributes to security in the Black Sea basin.

According to the ministry, missions carried out by the Romanian Naval Forces together with regional partners help maintain a permanent naval presence throughout Romania's area of responsibility, including its exclusive economic zone, serving not only as a deterrent but also as a rapid response capability.

The memorandum establishing the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group was signed by the three countries on Jan. 11, 2024, creating the first trilateral initiative of its kind among the NATO allies bordering the Black Sea.

The task group's primary mission is to ensure freedom of navigation through surveillance, mine countermeasure operations, the neutralization of maritime hazards and search-and-rescue activities.

Since becoming operational on July 1, 2024, the task group has carried out 10 activations. Command rotates every six months among the three countries. Türkiye currently holds command, which will pass to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Romania's minehunter Captain Constantin Dumitrescu will take part in the group's 11th activation from July 9 to 24, supporting maritime monitoring and freedom of navigation during the multinational BREEZE 2026 exercise.