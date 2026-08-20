Court also fines company and affiliate more than $2 billion for funds and embezzlement

China sentences founder of property giant Evergrande to life in prison Court also fines company and affiliate more than $2 billion for funds and embezzlement

A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced the founder of property giant Evergrande to life in prison,, after convicting him of multiple crimes, five years after the company's massive default on $300 billion in liabilities triggered a real estate crisis, state media reported.

The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in Guangdong province also fined Evergrande Group and its affiliated Evergrande Real Estate Group more than $2 billion, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The court found Evergrande Real Estate Group and Xu Jiayin guilty of illegally absorbing public deposits, fundraising fraud, illegally issuing loans, fraudulent issuance of securities, unlawful disclosure of important information, and corporate bribery.

Xu was also convicted of illegally using funds and embezzlement, while Evergrande Group was convicted of fraudulent issuance of securities.

The court also deprived Xu of his political rights for life, and all of his personal assets were ordered to be confiscated. It also ordered the continued recovery of his illegal gains and compensation for any remaining shortfall.