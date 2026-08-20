Foreign minister reaffirms Belgium will continue advocating for activation of EU legislation standing against US sanctions imposed beyond American jurisdiction

Belgium condemns US sanctions on International Criminal Court officials Foreign minister reaffirms Belgium will continue advocating for activation of EU legislation standing against US sanctions imposed beyond American jurisdiction

Belgium on Thursday condemned recent US sanctions targeting officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including its president and a senior lawyer in the prosecutor’s office.

"Belgium condemns all sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court, its officials and those cooperating with it. The measures undermine the Court’s independence and impartiality and weaken the global fight against impunity," Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot wrote on US social media platform X.

He stressed the need for the ICC to be free to fulfill its mandate “without intimidation or political pressure.”

"This is not about defending national sovereignty. On the contrary, sovereignty also carries the responsibility to abide by the fundamental principles of international law," Prevot said.

He added that Belgium will always stand with victims in their pursuit of justice as well as with the court's staff and civil society organizations working to advance accountability.

Prevot reaffirmed that Belgium "will continue to do its part, including by advocating for the activation of the Blocking Statute," referring to EU legislation prohibiting European companies from complying with US sanctions imposed beyond American jurisdiction.