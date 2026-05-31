Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 31, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including hundreds of arrests during violent celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph; Iranian state media publishing details of a draft informal understanding with Washington; and Muslim pilgrims concluding the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

TOP STORIES

Hundreds arrested as PSG Champions League title celebrations turn violent in France

French authorities detained hundreds of fans during celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League title victory, with incidents reported in Paris and other cities across the country, according to French officials and media reports.

PSG supporters gathered in large numbers after the club defeated Arsenal in the final in Budapest. Celebrations took place in Paris and other parts of France, the Le Monde newspaper reported.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 426 people had been arrested by early Sunday, including 238 in Paris. He said seven police officers were injured, one of them seriously in the city of Agen.

Iranian state media reports details of draft of informal Iran-US agreement

Iranian state media reported that a draft informal memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington includes provisions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad.

State broadcaster IRIB said the unofficial text of the so-called Islamabad understanding, which has not been finalized, sheds light on proposed security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and mechanisms related to frozen Iranian funds.

Muslim pilgrims conclude annual Hajj pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims concluded the annual Hajj pilgrimage with a farewell circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi state-run TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The pilgrimage was concluded in "an atmosphere of faith filled with tranquility."

The Saudi statistics authority said the number of pilgrims for the season reached nearly 1.71 million, including 1.55 million pilgrims from outside the kingdom, representing 165 nationalities. More than 160,600 pilgrims performed Hajj from within Saudi Arabia.

The total exceeded last year's figure of 1.67 million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom, but was below the more than 1.83 million in 2024.

NEWS IN BRIEF

US President Donald Trump said Washington intentionally refrained from targeting Iran’s military, arguing that past wars have shown the dangers of dismantling a country's institutions and armed forces.

NASA said a meteor breaking apart high above the New England area caused a loud boom that was heard across parts of Massachusetts and neighboring states

Saeed Ajorlou, a member of Iran’s negotiating team’s media committee, said Tehran has yet to approve the final draft of a proposed agreement with the US and could withdraw from the deal if the other side fails to uphold its commitments.

US President Donald Trump sent Iran a revised version of a proposed peace framework containing tougher terms as efforts continue to secure an agreement that would end the war, US media reported.

Iran said it shot down a US military MQ-1 Predator armed drone above its territorial waters, according to the state-run news agency IRNA.

US forces disabled a Gambia-flagged commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was “attempting to sail toward an Iranian port,” according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is still in place, said the US defense secretary, and warned that Washington is ready to resort to military action again if diplomatic efforts fail to secure a deal that prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Iran warned that any military vessel attempting to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt maritime traffic would be targeted by its armed forces.

Oman's Maritime Security Center said it detected a naval mine west of the inshore traffic zone in the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.

Protesters and police clashed in the US state of New Jersey as protests outside a federal immigration detention center continued after tensions escalated between anti-ICE demonstrators and police in riot gear, according to media reports.

The US military said it targeted an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three people in a strike against "narco-terrorists."

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) retained the UEFA Champions League title after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final at Puskas Arena.

Hamas said it remains in contact with mediators for a transition to the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, accusing Israel of undermining efforts to advance the process.

A Palestinian was killed and five others, including a child, were injured in Israeli strikes targeting civilians across the Gaza Strip.

A new wave of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon killed at least six people and wounded 16 others, including two soldiers.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the inclusion of Israel on the UN blacklist for sexual violence in conflict, calling the move “realistic and objective.”

A Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, causing an explosion and damaging the structure, said Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Russia recalled its ambassador to Armenia for consultations amid efforts by its longtime ally to deepen ties with the EU, said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The UK, US and Australia have launched a program to develop advanced underwater military technology, marking the first “signature project” under the second pillar of the AUKUS security partnership, said officials.

Iran’s parliament is set to vote on a bill that would formalize the management of the Strait of Hormuz, said a senior lawmaker.

Flights at Germany's Munich Airport were briefly suspended after pilots reported a suspected drone near the airfield, prompting a security response that temporarily halted arrivals and departures.

Israeli forces crossed the Litani River in southern Lebanon and reached the outskirts of the city of Nabatieh, a senior Lebanese military source told Anadolu.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said relations between Washington and Beijing have improved following a recent summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while urging Japan to strengthen its defense capabilities amid growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Istanbul to host Zero Waste Forum next week

The Zero Waste Forum will be held in Istanbul next week, bringing together global policymakers, business leaders and experts to discuss climate action and sustainable development.

The forum will be held June 5-7 under the auspices of Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, who is chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation.

A statement from Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said the theme of the forum will be Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action.

The event, hosted by the Zero Waste Foundation, is expected to convene state representatives, ministers, mayors, academics, civil society organizations and private sector stakeholders from around the world.

Canada exported $14.7M in military goods to Israel in 2025 despite arms permit freeze: Report

Canada exported nearly $14.7 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2025 despite maintaining a policy of not approving new arms export permits that could be used in the Gaza Strip, according to a government report.

The figures were published in the 2025 Annual Report on Strategic Goods and Technologies by Global Affairs Canada, which provided details on Canadian military exports and export permit activity.

It said Canada exported military goods and technology valued at $14,671,705 to Israel during the 2025 calendar year. Israel ranked among the destinations receiving Canadian-controlled military exports, which totaled approximately $2.05 billion to non-US destinations worldwide.

A total of 50 export permits were utilized for military exports to Israel in 2025, the report noted.