Demonstrators push barricades, throw objects as police deploy tear gas during unrest outside Delaney Hall in Newark

Anti-ICE protesters clash with police outside New Jersey detention center Demonstrators push barricades, throw objects as police deploy tear gas during unrest outside Delaney Hall in Newark

Protesters clashed with New Jersey State Police outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center late Saturday in Newark as demonstrations against US immigration enforcement turned violent, according to media reports.

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More than 200 people gathered outside the facility, where anti-ICE and pro-ICE groups assembled throughout the day, reported NJ.com.

Tensions escalated after some protesters pushed against metal barricades surrounding the detention center. Police in riot gear responded by deploying tear gas and moved to disperse the crowd.

Mounted officers were later deployed as some demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at law enforcement, while others urged compliance with police orders. Protesters also set a fire in the street outside the facility, said the report.

The unrest came despite an earlier appeal by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill for calm. Sherrill defended the deployment of state police as “absolutely necessary,” and urged those traveling from outside the state to avoid creating chaos.

The confrontation follows nearly a week of protests at Delaney Hall, including an incident Monday in which US Sen. Andy Kim was reportedly pepper-sprayed by immigration agents during a demonstration.

The privately-operated detention center has also become the focus of criticism from detainees, some of whom are reportedly on a hunger strike for what they describe as poor food quality and inadequate medical care.

The Trump administration has denied the allegations and accused protesters of engaging in disorderly conduct and assaults on law enforcement officers.