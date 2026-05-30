Morning Briefing: May 30, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including US President Donald Trump saying he would meet officials in the White House Situation Room to make a "final determination" on a proposed deal to end the war with Iran, even as Tehran pushed back on his account of the agreement; Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev telling European nations to "shut up" about a suspected Russian drone that crashed into a residential building in Romania, as Bucharest summoned Moscow's ambassador; and three Chinese astronauts returning home after spending more than 200 days aboard the Tiangong space station.

TOP STORIES

Trump weighs final approval of Iran deal as Tehran pushes back on his account

US President Donald Trump said he would meet officials in the White House Situation Room to make a "final determination" on a proposed deal to end the war with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined several elements he said were included in the proposal, including an Iranian commitment to never obtain a nuclear weapon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial shipping and the removal of remaining mines from the strategic waterway in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump said highly enriched nuclear material at facilities targeted in US strikes would be excavated and destroyed in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran swiftly rejected Trump's account, with semi-official Fars News Agency citing unnamed sources who called his remarks "a mixture of truth and falsehood" and an attempt to portray a "manufactured victory," adding that no commitment exists in the draft memorandum of understanding to dismantle or destroy nuclear materials.

Medvedev tells European nations to 'shut up' over Romania drone crash

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev dismissed European criticism about a suspected Russian drone that crashed into a residential building in Romania, warning that EU countries are "direct participants in the war against Russia" and citizens "will not be able to sleep peacefully" while support for Ukraine continues.

Romania, meanwhile, summoned Russia's ambassador after a Russian-made drone crashed into a residential building in the southeastern city of Galati, injuring two people.

3 Chinese astronauts return home after 200 days in space

China's Shenzhou-21 crew safely returned to Earth, touching down in China's Inner Mongolia region at 8.12 pm Beijing time after spending more than 200 days aboard the Tiangong space station.

Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang were recovered at the designated landing site as the event was broadcast live by Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

The three completed a long-duration mission in orbit as part of China's expanding space program and operations at the Tiangong station, which Beijing has been developing as an alternative to the International Space Station.

NEWS IN BRIEF

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern about record Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon that killed at least eight people, including children, recording 670 projectile trajectories, the highest strike activity since an April ceasefire.

Japan said it will deploy four military personnel to a NATO mission supporting Ukraine in Germany for the first time, with the Defense Ministry stressing the staff will not engage in combat operations.

Türkiye commemorated the 1993 Solingen arson attack that killed five members of a Turkish family in Germany, reaffirming its commitment to combating racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

Several European countries are experiencing record-breaking temperatures as an unusually early heat wave grips parts of the continent, prompting health warnings.

Japan's population has fallen to just over 123 million, marking the country's largest-ever decline more than five years, down 2.5% from the 2020 census.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Canada for a three-day visit, the first such trip in a decade. Wang met Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Israel said it killed senior Hamas commander Imad Aslim, deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade, in a strike in Gaza earlier this week.

Around 52 guerrillas were killed in clashes between rival FARC dissident factions in southeastern Colombia, prompting a troop deployment as groups battle for territorial control.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he is prepared to personally engage with neighboring leaders to secure imports of essential goods and medicines amid growing economic pressure.

UNICEF warned that any expansion of Israeli control in Gaza would worsen conditions for children already facing severe shortages of water, sanitation and health services, saying "more children will suffer."

Russia claimed its forces captured four settlements in eastern Ukraine in the past week while carrying out large-scale strikes on military and infrastructure targets.

A Turkish-owned cargo ship was struck by a drone in the Black Sea while traveling from Ukraine's Odessa port, lightly injuring two Turkish crew members.

Poland could introduce new restrictions on children's access to social media within weeks, said Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, as the government seeks tougher regulation of Big Tech platforms.

The EU's crisis management commissioner warned that humanitarian space in Gaza is "further shrinking" as Israeli military control expands, with Israel admitting it controls around 60% of the territory.

France referred allegations of abuse against French activists detained aboard the Gaza-bound Sumud aid flotilla to prosecutors, citing reports of sexual violence, beatings and humiliation by Israeli forces.

Saudi Arabia announced the completion of the 2026 Hajj season, with more than 1.7 million pilgrims attending.

The UN pushed back against Israel after its addition to a war zone sexual violence blacklist, saying Tel Aviv failed to provide any evidence that it has taken preventive measures against sexual violence.

Bulgaria extended the deployment of US aircraft at the Sofia Airport only until the end of next month amid a visa dispute with Washington.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US has seized $1 billion in Iranian cryptocurrency holdings and is working with European allies to seize properties linked to Tehran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed the US will maintain military strength needed to ensure China respects Washington's role in the Indo-Pacific, warning of Beijing's growing military capabilities.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Bank of Italy chief warns eurozone inflation could surge above 6%

Italy's economy has lost momentum and faces renewed downside risks from the Gulf conflict, warned Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta, saying eurozone inflation could peak above 6% in a worst-case scenario.

Speaking during his annual remarks on the state of the economy, Panetta pointed to worsening geopolitical conditions, US tariffs and weakness in Germany -- Italy's key trading partner -- as factors weighing on growth.

In the most adverse scenarios, he said, prolonged conflict and further damage to energy infrastructure could subtract roughly one percentage point from eurozone growth during 2026-27.

"Inflation could reach a peak above 6% and, if not countered, remain for a long time above the target as the energy shock spreads to an increasing number of sectors," he said, citing European Central Bank scenario analysis. Panetta urged cautious lending, while warning against a broad credit squeeze that could further dampen economic activity.