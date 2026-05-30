White House physician's memo says 79-year-old president in 'excellent health,' perfect 30/30 on cognitive test

Trump's doctor claims hand bruising caused by 'frequent handshaking' White House physician's memo says 79-year-old president in 'excellent health,' perfect 30/30 on cognitive test

The White House released a physician's memorandum Friday claiming US President Donald Trump is in “excellent health” following his May 26 annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The memo, signed by the physician to the president Capt. Sean Barbabella, alleged Trump’s cardiac age is approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age of 79, based on an AI-enhanced electrocardiogram analysis.

It claimed Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a standard screening tool for cognitive impairment, and said his neurological examination showed no abnormalities.

In a finding that drew attention, the memo attributed bruising seen on Trump's hands to "frequent handshaking," describing it as "a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy."

It listed Trump's weight at 238 pounds and said he takes two cholesterol-controlling medications along with aspirin for cardiac prevention.

"President Trump remains in excellent health," the memo added, declaring him "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."