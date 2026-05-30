'The Department of War deeply values its strategic partnerships with both the Israel Defense Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces,' says statement

US hosts Israeli, Lebanese military delegations at Pentagon for security talks 'The Department of War deeply values its strategic partnerships with both the Israel Defense Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces,' says statement

The Pentagon hosted military delegations Friday from Israel and Lebanon to support peace negotiations between the two nations.

"Today at the Pentagon, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby hosted military delegations from the State of Israel and the Republic of Lebanon to launch the security track supporting the ongoing talks between the two nations," said a statement by the US Defense Department.

The delegations engaged in military-to-military talks focused on building practical frameworks for regional security and stability, with outcomes expected to directly inform a parallel State Department-led political track, scheduled to reconvene next week.

"The Department of War deeply values its strategic partnerships with both the Israel Defense Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces," it said.

The Pentagon said it supports Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, "free of armed non-state actors," and welcomed the commitment of both militaries to the negotiations.

"These are essential steps toward realizing President Trump's vision for a lasting peace in the Middle East," it added.

The US said it anticipates reconvening the security track soon.